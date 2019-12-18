Coming soon: Nike CryptoKicks, The Blockchain-Compatible Sneakers (wersm.com)

After filing a patent to attach "cryptographically secure digital assets" to its sneakers, Nike is the latest brand to look at using blockchain technology in its products.

By applying blockchain features, Nike’s aim is to verify the authenticity and ownership of its products. This new implementation will be available in Nike’s special “CryptoKicks” line.