I’ve invested in many startups. The one common characteristic of the failures? A dysfunctional culture Here are the top 7 dysfunctions they all shared.

Skepticism > Trust Leaders were skepticism, routinely questioned motives of others and second guessed decisions after they were made.

Slow change > Iteration They were slow to learn and evolve as new information became available. Instead, they “stuck to their guns” no matter the evidence.

Internal > Customer focus Decisions were made based on the desires of the team or a particular leader instead of listening to customers voice and dollars.

Analysis > Commitment They constantly sought more analysis or research long after a decision had been made. They rarely made a full commitment.

Effort > Results “Hard work” was emphasized even when results failed to materialize. Failure to achieve the results were usually not examined.

Individual > Team alignment Individuals were out for themselves and building a resume instead of committing as one leadership team. Leaders viewed themselves as role players and never committed to a direction a team.