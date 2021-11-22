Home News Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees ‘Bigger risks in not participating’ in crypto
- The CEO of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest bank, sees big risks in not participating in cryptocurrency.
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn talked about the fear of missing out when it comes to bitcoin and cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Sydney Thursday.
- The Commonwealth Bank boss also commented on central bank digital currencies.
