    Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees ‘Bigger risks in not participating’ in crypto

    • The CEO of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest bank, sees big risks in not participating in cryptocurrency.
    • Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Matt Comyn talked about the fear of missing out when it comes to bitcoin and cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Sydney Thursday.
    • The Commonwealth Bank boss also commented on central bank digital currencies.
    [Via]
