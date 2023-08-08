CommScope’s executive discusses India’s digital future and 5G transformation

  • India is expected to reach 900 million internet users by 2025, with substantial data consumption growth anticipated, driven by consumers and data-centric businesses.
  • CommScope has a significant presence in India, partnering with companies, institutes, and government agencies, and helps deploy various networks, including 5G, to cater to diverse environments.
  • Emerging technologies like AI, IoT and cloud services are driving the demand for better access to latency-sensitive data, with equitable broadband coverage key for deploying such technologies.
