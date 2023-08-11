Community-First Company Building with Cuy Sheffield & Micah Johnson | Podcast Summary

Community-First Company Building with Cuy Sheffield & Micah Johnson | The NFX Podcast
In a riveting discussion, NFX Partner Morgan Beller, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, and Micah Johnson, artist and creator of Aku, explore the future of company building.
They delve into the shift towards a community-first approach, the transformative role of NFTs, and the potential of play-to-earn projects.
Replacement of Web 2.0 Models by Web 3.0 Models
Web 2.0 models are being replaced by web 3.0 models.
For instance, the Stonercats series was funded by rallying the community together and giving them value back for being capital providers.
Similarly, the Board Apes brand funded themselves to be a massive brand and have the resources and capital to do whatever they want without needing to license or get into deals where they’re getting splits on their revenue.
Power of Direct Consumer Engagement
Web 3.0 is about giving people what they want and letting them tell you what they want.
It’s about asking people directly and letting them fund what they want to learn or see.
This concept is seen as a more powerful, meaningful, and authentic relationship between creators and their audience.
Future of NFTs and Play-to-Earn Projects
NFTs and play-to-earn projects hold immense potential for artists and creators.
They offer a new way for artists to monetize their work and reach a larger audience.
The principles of ownership, collaboration, and community, which are central to NFTs, can be applied to other sectors, leading to a more democratized and inclusive economy.