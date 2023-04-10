- Shipments of PCs from all manufacturers decreased by 29% to 56.9 million units.
- The pandemic-era demand surge for remote work has dissipated.
- Apple experienced the steepest decline with a 40% drop in sales in Q1.
Computer sales decline, Apple’s 40% drop in Q1 is steepest: Report
- Shipments of PCs from all manufacturers decreased by 29% to 56.9 million units.
- The pandemic-era demand surge for remote work has dissipated.
- Apple experienced the steepest decline with a 40% drop in sales in Q1.
[Via]