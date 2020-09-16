Container hosting on the edge made simple by appfleet

appfleet is a simple to use edge cloud platform to deploy Docker containers to multiple locations at the same time and handle the complexity of syncing the config, deploying, and load-balancing the traffic.

appfleet lets you host your service, site or application across multiple locations at the same time – i.e. be closer to your users and improve your performance and uptime.





About the founding team :

appfleet is built by Dmitriy Akulov, the brain behind jsDelivr a popular free CDN for open source projects and PerfOps, a smart load-balancing platform.

