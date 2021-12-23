Content marketing is getting harder these days; Here is what marketers can do

Tie content to business goals. Example: Grow blog traffic → Good, but may take long to convert Get Likes and RTs → Better, but doesn’t specify who is amplifying Earn social media engagement from people in our ICP → Best! Resonance + amplification from likely buyers.

Content marketing is a lot harder these days. Last year, 65% of Google searches ended without a click. And social media platforms will ding you for linking out. The harsh truth? Marketers need to get a lot savvier about their content. Here’s how:

Tie content to business goals. Example: Grow blog traffic → Good, but may take long to convert Get Likes and RTs → Better, but doesn’t specify who is amplifying Earn social media engagement from people in our ICP → Best! Resonance + amplification from likely buyers.

Create content for the type of amplification you need. Ask yourself: Why would an influencer RT this? (It’s something they wish they said.) Why would a reporter cover this? (News about business growth) Why would my ideal customer share this? (A quiz with brag-worthy results.)

For your outlines: Use the hook-line-sinker template. Hook: Attention-grabbing statement. It raises questions that will be answered. Line: The meat that delivers on the hook. Sinker: Message that stays with the reader after they leave.