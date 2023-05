Twinr offers automation capabilities, and highly desired features that can skyrocket mobile app experience to new heights. Twinr is not like any other app builder out there in the market, the way we provide flexibility to our users and our customer support makes us different. Also, Twinr is on the way to become the most customer centric app builder. Twinr Value Proposition: 100% App Approval ๐Ÿ’ฏ Huge Return On Investment ๐Ÿ’ต Turnaround Time in 30 minutes โฑ๏ธ Best App Performance ๐Ÿฅ‡ Provide real time app changes to the live users ๐ŸŽŠ Quick Customer Support ๐Ÿค Utilize all website plugins automatically โš™๏ธ Auto Manage OS Updates โš™๏ธ No Code - No Maintenance ๐Ÿ˜ƒ No Recurring App Approval Required ๐Ÿฅณ ๐Ÿ’› White Label: Build your app with Twinr and publish it to App Store & Play Store with your developer account. Twinr provides white label apps with no Twinr branding. ๐Ÿ˜Š ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ & ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜† ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜‚๐˜€๐—ฒ: Lots of appreciation from Twinr customers for providing clean UI/UX compared to other app builders. Twinr Automation Engine creates apps with customization, taking user experience to the next level. Glance of what we had been working on during last couple of months: ๐Ÿ’ช Twinr Automation Engine: Twinr Automation Engine improves user experience by automatically creating customised apps with minimal user input that reduces your work by 80%. ๐ŸŽ๏ธ Skyrocketed App Performance: Twinr's Cookies & Cache feature improves app performance significantly, taking it to new heights. โ™๏ธ Multi-Language Support: Use multi-language features to localize your app to overcome demographic barriers and connect with the targeted audience to offer a familiar experience to your users. We support ALL the available languages in the world. ๐Ÿ˜Š App Onboarding: Increase adoption rate by guiding new users with Twinrโ€™s customizable user onboarding process that guides new users about the features, and tips-techniques about the app. Choose from 8+ customizable onboarding designs. ๐Ÿ’ฒ In-App Purchase: Integrate In-app purchases to enable additional channels to monetize your app. Twinr supports Consumable, Non-Consumable, Auto Renewable & Non Renewable purchase types. ๐Ÿ’ฐ Google AdMob: Monetize your app in 5 mins with Twinrโ€™s Google AdMob integration. Extensive support for open app, banner and interstitial ads provides flexibility to choose from to increase monetization versus ads displayed through your mobile application. โญ๏ธ App Review: Ask your app users to leave ratings and reviews for your Apple App Store and Google Play Store listings to improve your app presence by integrating Twinrโ€™s native App Review. โœ๐Ÿป Custom Font Support: Apply custom fonts in your app from 1400+ fonts. Custom fonts and its weight will be applied to all the texts used in the app. Improve your branding experience in the app using this feature. ๐Ÿ”” Personalized Push Notification: Implement personalized campaigns by sending the personalized push notifications to generate revenue growth. No other app builder supports personalized push notifications. ๐Ÿ›’ Abandoned Cart Notification: With Twinr, you can increase revenue growth by sending notifications with custom title, description, and schedule multiple notifications to remind users multiple times about available items in the cart. โญ•๏ธ Page Loader: Why settle for a generic page loader when you can have a fully customizable one? With 45+ designs and the ability to change the color to match your brand, our page loader feature takes user experience to the next level. โœ๐Ÿพ Custom Permission Text: Customize the permission texts to better explain users regarding the required permissions to avoid confusion. Mobile apps do ask permissions to access certain features or hardware such as Camera, Photo Library etc. Now, you can set custom permission texts for the following permissions. Camera Photo Library App Tracking Transparency Location Microphone ๐Ÿ“ฒ Pull To Refresh: Elevate app user experience with Pull-to-refresh that adds the ability for the user to refresh the current page by swiping down from the top of the screen. Read Twinr Story: https://www.indiehackers.com/product/twinr/how-did-i-started-twinr-and-now-i-am-launching-twinr-on-product-hunt--NOWBjydBwJ6eFqPZsod Twinr profile: https://bento.me/twinr-app-builder