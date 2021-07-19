How to write like an Amazonian? Use short sentences (Replace Adjectives with data)

The “So What” Test Re-read your writing and ask, “so what?” Can the reader understand the sentence, paragraph, or page? Does it make sense? Does it provide value? Are they learning? This helps give you an understanding from the consumer’s perspective.

Good copywriting is a superpower. Amazon, the second most valuable brand in the world, puts an emphasis on teaching its employees how to write. They know good copy equates to more customers. These are the 8 tips to write like an Amazonian 🧵

3. Eliminate Weasel Words Weasel words kill sentences. They’re vague. Boring. If you’re going to use adjectives — use descriptive adjectives. NOT interpretive adjectives. Ex: Interpretive – We went on a long boat ride. Descriptive – We went on a 5-hour boat ride.

4. The “So What” Test Re-read your writing and ask, “so what?” Can the reader understand the sentence, paragraph, or page? Does it make sense? Does it provide value? Are they learning? This helps give you an understanding from the consumer’s perspective.

