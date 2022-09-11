Copywriting : The 7 formulas that will help you master the art

But where the hell do you even start?
Here’s 7 simple formulas to help you become a world-class copywriter:
Stands for:
• Attention: Pull them in
• Information: What it’s about
• Desire: The problem worth solving
• Conviction: Prove that this offer works
• Action: Copy used to nudge taking action
Stands for:
• Before: Life before the transformation
• After: Life after the transformation
• Bridge: Transformation process
Stands for:
• Feature: What it does
• Advantage: How it helps
• Benefit: Why that’s important
Stands for:
• Require: What it takes to get the offer
• Acquire: What you get with the offer
• Desire: The offer call-to-action
Stands for:
Verb: Action accomplished
Application: The applied benefit
Differentiator: “Without needing…”
Stands for:
• Problem: Thing you want to solve
• Agitate: Storytelling to drive emotion
• Solution: Your tool to solve the problem
Stands for:
• Attention: Capture attention
• Interest: Provide context to the offer
• Urgency: Drive action and conversion
