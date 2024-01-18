Core questions all CFOs ask today when buying: Insights from Salesloft's Chief Revenue Officer

‘I always look at what their personal win is and what their professional win is. It’s really important to navigate through that when you’re selling to these larger companies.’ – Steve Goldberg

Steve Goldberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Salesloft, shares his extensive knowledge on the evolving field of sales. He discusses the increasing involvement of CFOs in business decisions, the importance of understanding customer motivations, and strategies for effective sales.

Table of Contents

Performance-Driven Market

The market has transitioned from being nurturing to performance-driven.

This change has led to an increased involvement of CFOs in business decisions and renewals being viewed as new deals.

It is essential for businesses to consistently prove their value.

Customer Motivations

Understanding both personal and professional motivations of customers is crucial for building effective sales strategies.

A deeper understanding allows businesses to tailor their solutions to meet unique customer needs.