Could AI give you X-ray vision?

Magical X-ray vision can change the way we think about our environment and the way we interact with our environment. It opens up new possibilities that we never thought are possible. – Tara Boroushaki

AI researcher Tara Boroushaki unveils an innovative tool that uses wireless signals and sensors to create AI-powered goggles with ‘X-ray vision’. The technology has potential applications ranging from finding lost items at home to improving efficiency in commercial warehouses and aiding emergency rescues.

The Birth of AI-Powered X-Ray Vision

AI researcher Tara Boroushaki developed a system that uses wireless signals like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to locate hidden objects.

This technology works by scattering these signals around the environment which then bounce back from hidden objects and are detected by the headset.

How Does It Work?

The headset creates a virtual 3D map of its environment using wireless signals.

These signals are processed to locate the desired object, which is then indicated by the system.