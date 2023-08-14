Country Delight Experiences Revenue Growth but Higher FY22 Losses

Country Delight Experiences Revenue Growth but Higher FY22 LossesAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 15:43
- Country Delight’s annual revenue rose 69.2% to hit Rs 543 crore ($72.7 million) in FY22, however, its losses soared 6.6 times higher.
- Major expenses included procurement (49.3% of total), advertising (Rs 125 crore) and employee benefits (Rs 67 crore); raising total expenditures to Rs 734 crore, contributing to losses.
- In spite of rising competition and high operating costs, the firm raised $108 million in Series D funding in May 2022 for product range expansion and reported its revenue crossed Rs 1,000 crore in FY23.
