Country Delight Experiences Revenue Growth but Higher FY22 Losses

  • Country Delight’s annual revenue rose 69.2% to hit Rs 543 crore ($72.7 million) in FY22, however, its losses soared 6.6 times higher.
  • Major expenses included procurement (49.3% of total), advertising (Rs 125 crore) and employee benefits (Rs 67 crore); raising total expenditures to Rs 734 crore, contributing to losses.
  • In spite of rising competition and high operating costs, the firm raised $108 million in Series D funding in May 2022 for product range expansion and reported its revenue crossed Rs 1,000 crore in FY23.

