Covid-19 and Indian Economy: A Collection of News, Views and Data.

Covid-19 has impacted the Indian Economy across all industries, forcing many companies to shutdown / cut costs.
But then, economy is opening up and important for you to know the real data, news and perspective on the impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy.
This collection on Indian economy (Covid-19 impact) is updated every day.
#1 Govt is keeping close tab on FDI (esp from China); And talking to over 600 global investors
The government is keeping close tabs on foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio flows from neighbouring countries, especially China. At the same time, it is in talks with over 600 global investors for possible investment in the country, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said.
#2 India’s budget target breach signals further blowout this year
#3 Manufacturing activity shrinks again in May, PMI at 30.8
India’s manufacturing activity continued to shrink in May making firms cut staff numbers at the quickest pace since data collection began over 15 years.
As per the report, weak demand from international markets added to the deteriorating sales trend, with new business from abroad plunging further in May.
#4 One in three small businesses close to winding up, says survey
AS UNLOCK 1 kicks in, more than a third of self-employed and small and medium businesses do not see any grounds for recovery and are on the verge of winding up, according to a survey by All India Manufacturers’ Association (AIMO) in partnership with nine other industry bodies.
#5 After silent April, Maruti Suzuki sells 18,539 units in May
Maruti sold a total of 18,539 units in the month of May. This included 13,865 units in the domestic markets and 23 units to other OEM.
Maruti, following government regulations and guidelines, resumed operations at its Manesar facility on May 12 and at Gurugram on May 18. Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25th 2020.