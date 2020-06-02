Covid-19 and Indian Economy: A Collection of News, Views and Data.

Covid-19 has impacted the Indian Economy across all industries, forcing many companies to shutdown / cut costs.

But then, economy is opening up and important for you to know the real data, news and perspective on the impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy.

This collection on Indian economy (Covid-19 impact) is updated every day. Do subscribe to the newsletter if you wish to be in the know of all important and curated news and data.









#3 Manufacturing activity shrinks again in May, PMI at 30.8

India’s manufacturing activity continued to shrink in May making firms cut staff numbers at the quickest pace since data collection began over 15 years.

As per the report, weak demand from international markets added to the deteriorating sales trend, with new business from abroad plunging further in May.

submitted by

1 point
Upvote Downvote

#5 After silent April, Maruti Suzuki sells 18,539 units in May

Maruti sold a total of 18,539 units in the month of May. This included 13,865 units in the domestic markets and 23 units to other OEM.

Maruti, following government regulations and guidelines, resumed operations at its Manesar facility on May 12 and at Gurugram on May 18. Production also resumed at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from May 25th 2020.

submitted by

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Add your submission

Image Video Audio Text Embed

This field is required
Delete

Drop Images Here

or

You don't have javascript enabled. Media upload is not possible.

Get image from URL

Maximum upload file size: 2 MB.

Processing...

This field is required Learn more

This field is required
Delete

Drop Video Here

or

You don't have javascript enabled. Media upload is not possible.

e.g.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwoKkq685Hk

Add

Supported services:

Maximum upload file size: 10 MB.

Processing...

This field is required Learn more

This field is required
Delete

Drop Audio Here

or

You don't have javascript enabled. Media upload is not possible.

e.g.: https://soundcloud.com/community/fellowship-wrapup

Add

Supported services:

Maximum upload file size: 5 MB.

Processing...

This field is required Learn more

This field is required Learn more

This field is required
Delete

e.g.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwoKkq685Hk

Supported services:

Processing...

This field is required Learn more

[» Access curated business news and growth insights on Telegram]  

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote