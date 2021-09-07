HomeNewsCovid-19 third wave is already here: Mumbai mayor
Covid-19 third wave is already here: Mumbai mayor
Kishori Pednekar was referring to Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut remarks that the city is already been hit by the third wave of Covid-19 amid rising cases in Maharashtra as well as Mumbai.
The third wave of Covid-19 is already here, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday as she cautioned people against celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi outside their homes amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and positivity rate over the past few days in the city as well as Maharashtra.
Pednekar also urged people in Mumbai to remain at home during Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on September 10, as she stressed that they should wear masks and take other precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19.