COVID-19 Tips: What Should I Do If One Of Your Family Members Becomes COVID-19 Positive?

With the country making a new record tally in the increasing number of COVID-19 cases every day, awareness and 100% precaution has become mandatory.

Every second household you’d know is suffering from coronavirus and no matter how much you try, there are chances that you or your family members could also get affected by it.

Here’s what you should do if one of your family members becomes COVID-19 positive!

Practice social distancing at home:

It is recommended to maintain social distancing at home in such cases. The COVID-19 patient is recommended to isolate him/ herself from the rest of the family.

A complete quarantine is advisable for the patient. From a separate room to a separate bathroom, if available, the COVID-19 patient must maintain zero contact with others.

Choose a room to follow quarantine:

The COVID-19 patient cannot just stay in any room. The room should be far from elders and children of the family and it should be well ventilated.

Even in the rest of your home, there should be enough flow of fresh air. The family members should wear a mask every time they are in contact with the patient or sharing a common space with them.

Use technology to communicate:

Try to stay away from the patient as much as possible, communicate via texts, calls or video chats.

Keep a track of the patient’s help, his/ her heart rate and body temperature. Keep a tap of the ongoing condition — and if it improves or deteriorates.

Use separate products and daily essentials:

Apart from using a separate room and bathroom, it is also recommended to use separate household items and daily essentials like utensils, drinking glasses/ water bottles, cups/ dishes/ bowls, towels, bedcovers, etc.

Any item that cannot be disposed of immediately should be handled and shared with disposable gloves and washed with hot water and medicated soap. If there aren’t any gloves available in the house, wash your hands for 20 seconds every time you touch any item.

While disposing of any trash, use disposable gloves and wash your hands immediately after that.

Even the patient’s clothes should be washed separately in high-temperature water.

Avoid making contacts with pets:

The COVID-19 patient is recommended to make zero contact with any pet in the house. Family members who are coming in contact with the patient are also advised to wash their hands/ use sanitisers before touching their pets.

Monitor their health and symptoms:

You should keep a constant check on the patient’s health and symptoms. Stay in the loop with your concerned doctor and be prepared for any emergency.

While you keep a tap of their health, you must also keep a check on yourself and the rest of the family.

Have proper food:

The COVID-19 patient should eat less spicy and healthy food. Include a lot of fruits, nuts and super seeds in their diet.

Also, ensure that the person stays hydrated throughout the day.

When to call for medical help?

If you notice any of the following symptoms on the COVID-19 patient, consider calling for immediate help:

Bluish face or lips Inability to rouse Constant unavoidable pain in the chest Difficulty in breathing Any other kind of symptoms that you feel could be a warning sign

Some of the symptoms which a COVID-19 patient may or may not show are:

Nausea/ vomiting Chills and fatigue Muscle and body pain Sore throat headache Runny nose/ cold Diarrhoea Congestion Other diseases like pneumonia and bronchitis

COVID-19 is real and it is not going to go so soon!

Although there will be a relief after the vaccination drive gets complete — it is still recommended to practice all the norms and safety precautions when any of your family members becomes COVID-19 positive.

DO NOT come in direct contact with any of the COVID-19 patients. Always use a hand sanitiser with at least 60% of alcohol. Maintain proper hygiene and social distancing. Always wear a mask. Use disposable gloves. Keep a constant check on your’s and your loved ones’ health.

#StaySafe #StayHome