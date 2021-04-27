Vaccine for 18+ above: How to apply? All you need to know!

The second wave of Covid-19 is a deadly reminder that the battle against the virus is not over yet. Even though we are the largest vaccine producer in the world, we are far from being a vaccinated nation as a whole. The continuous surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the government to take some necessary actions in such situations.

This includes the opening of a vaccination drive for all adults above the age of 18. This begins on May 1st, and registrations for the same starts from April 28 on the CoWin portal and the Arogya Setu App.

Important Announcements by the Government

Apart from opening the vaccination drive for everyone above 18 years of age, the government also announced that other bodies like the state governments and private hospitals are allowed to approach the vaccine manufacturer directly.

With the commencement of the third vaccination drive, the vaccine manufacturers will supply 50% of their lot to the central government. The rest 50% will be available for the open market, private hospitals and the state governments.

The central government vaccination programme will continue as before for health professionals, frontline workers and citizens above 45 years of age.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWin platform?

Visit www.cowin.gov.in. Click on Register/Sign In Yourself Enter your mobile number in the space provided, click get OTP. You will receive an OTP on your phone number. Enter the received OTP and click “Verify”. The registration page for vaccination will open. Choose the photo ID proof you wish to upload. Fill in the necessary details like your name, age, and gender. Now upload an identity document. Click “Register”. Once you are done with registration, click on “Account Details”. Any registered citizen can choose to add three more people by clicking the “Add More” button. Now click on the ‘Schedule appointment’ button to make an appointment. Depending on the choice of your state, district, block, and pin code, you can search a vaccination centre. The data and availability for the same vaccination centre will be displayed to you. Click ‘book’ to confirm the appointment. Once confirmed, you will get a message with the necessary details. Show these details at the vaccination centre for verification.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on Arogya Setu App?

Open Arogya Setu. If you don’t have it yet, you can download it from the Play Store. On the homepage, tap on the ‘CoWIN’ tab. You will be able to see four options, namely – Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, and Vaccination Dashboard. Select the “Vaccination” tab and then tap on “Register Now”. Enter your mobile number in the space provided and then tap “proceed to verify”. You’ll receive an OTP. Enter the same in the same provided and tap “proceed to verify” again. Once you’re done with mobile number verification, upload a photo ID card from your files. Fill in the necessary details like age, gender, year of birth. Unlike the CoWin portal, you can add four beneficiaries here. Depending on your choice of state, district, block, and pin code, the available vaccination sites will be displayed to you. Choose any one that suits you the best and tap on the “Book” option. Once done, you will receive the necessary details through SMS. Show the same on the day of vaccination for verification.

Many states have announced free vaccination for their people. States that are offering COVID-19 vaccine for free are:

Karnataka Ladakh Delhi Odisha Uttarakhand Gujarat Rajasthan Maharashtra Assam Bihar Madhya Pradesh Sikkim

Which vaccines are available in the country?

Mainly two vaccines available to the citizens of the country right now. One is Covishield, which is developed and marketed by Serum Institute of India. The other one is Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat BioTech Ltd. Apart from these two vaccines, Sputnik V of Russia has been approved too, considering its high effectiveness.

Will the vaccination help in stopping COVID-19 in our country?

People need to understand that while lockdowns might slow down the widespread, they are not a permanent fix. Getting vaccinated will alleviate the risk and complications of contracting the disease. This is the only way to win over the virus for once and all. Currently, only one per cent of our population has been vaccinated. So, it’s important that even after getting vaccinated, you follow the basic norms and precautions to save yourself and the people around you.

#StayHome #StaySafe