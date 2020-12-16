Covid Vaccination in India: This is how Indian Govt Plans to Vaccinate Everyone

“Everyone will get the (Covid) vaccine” – announced Indian government

As the country prepares for a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive in the coming months, the government has chalked out a roadmap to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine and this is nothing but a big audacious project. Here are some numbers:

  • 29,000 cold chain points
  • 240 walk-in coolers
  • 70 walk-in freezers
  • 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators
  • 41,000 deep freezers, and
  • 300 solar refrigerators will be used for vaccine storage.

Covid Vaccination in India: Full Details
