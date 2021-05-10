COVID19: Why The Primary Outcome Of Any Trial Should Be Reported Before The Commencement?

Similarly, in clinical trials one starts with a target – aka primary endpoint. Generally this is the outcome of the trial you want to measure. These outcomes differ based on the kind of trial being planned. E.g. if we were planning a heart failure trial, some outcomes we might..

measure would be : improvement in LV function, improvement in symptom status, hospitalization, to just name a few. In Covid trials, these end points are determined based on the population we are studying, so for mild cases it might be time to recovery, or progression of disease.

For moderate to severe cases on the other hand, we tend to look at more serious endpoints like need for oxygen or mechanical ventilation or death. The outcome has to be relevant to the patient and it should easily measurable with limited scope for manipulation or bias.

“Composite end point of symptom relief AND free from oxygen on Day 3” might just be the only significant thing they could find when they analysed their 100 measurements, and given this language it sure sounds like it. We won’t know anyhow until they give us a preprint or publish.

Until then, take this press release with a HUGE truckload of salt. End of tweetorial

