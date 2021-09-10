HomeNewsCoWIN develops a new API to track vaccination status of individuals
CoWIN develops a new API to track vaccination status of individuals
Co-WIN has developed a new API called ‘Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status’, or KYC-VS, which will enable a verifying entity to know whether a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or not, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
An enterprise/employer may like to know the vaccination status of its employees to resume functions in offices, workplaces etc, it added.
Hotels may want to know the vaccination status of the residents at the time they are checking into the hotel, or at the time of making online bookings, it further said.