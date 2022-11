Cristiano Ronaldo’s first NFT collection will be available on Friday, November 18 as part of an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Binance.

The inaugural Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collection will feature seven animated statues with four rarity levels. Each NFT statue depicts Ronaldo in an iconic moment from his life, from career-defining bicycle kicks to his childhood in Portugal.

