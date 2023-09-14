Craigslist Founder Funds Initiative to Address Ethical Concerns of AI’s Future

- Craig Newmark donated $3 million to a AI and education initiative by Common Sense Media, aiming to develop an AI ratings system and improve AI literacy.
- The initiative targets potential misuse of generative AI by bad actors, amplifying disinformation and compromising the integrity of search engine sources.
- Newmark’s philanthropy primarily focuses on journalism, cybersecurity, misinformation, online harassment, and veterans’ support, with AI’s potential societal impact being a recent concern of interest.