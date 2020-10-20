Create Disposable Email Addresses with NullBox, the Protective Shield for your Inbox

NullBox is an email privacy service that protects the privacy of your inbox with disposable email addresses.

NullBox lets you register for online services, mailing lists, and even sweepstakes without concern for your real email address getting leaked.

Raleigh, NC

About the founding team :

Chris Sotherden created NullBox in early 2020, out of the frustration of witnessing another account breach when 160,000 Nintendo Accounts were compromised. While the focus of these breaches is usually on the passwords leaked as a part of the breach, the long term damage of leaked emails can be even more significant.

It’s easy to change your password, but changing your email address is a much more painful process. NullBox was born from growing tired of needing to abandon an email address after finding an inbox inundated with spam from several years of public use.

Chris has over a decade of experience in enterprise software in multiple industries, building software for some of the world’s largest banking, insurance, and telecommunications companies. Chris has lead teams at multiple startups, helping to grow engineering organizations scaling to over $100M ARR.

