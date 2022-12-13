AI meets Art: Create the album cover you’ve always dreamed of

Daft Art

Daft Art is a platform for musicians, producers, bands, podcasters, and artists that allows them to create album and track cover artworks with AI and curated aesthetics.

Location 📌: Dahab, Egypt

Price 💰: Paid with trial plan

Status 🚀: Launched

