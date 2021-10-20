    Cred  enters wallets via HipBar purchase

    • A Cred spokesperson confirmed that the company is close to acquiring an existing PPI service provider without naming the startup.
    • New rules for PPIs announced by the RBI in April doubled the limit for money that can be loaded in a wallet to ₹2 lakh and made interoperability between wallets mandatory by March 2022.
    • Funds transfer or cash withdrawal from such PPIs shall not be permitted, whereas full-KYC PPIs can be used to purchase goods and services, transfer funds or withdraw cash.
