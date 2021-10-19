HomeNewsCRED valued at $4 billion following $251 million fundraise
CRED valued at $4 billion following $251 million fundraise
The startup was valued at $2.2 billion in an April round this year and $806 million in a round it disclosed in January.
In recent weeks, TechCrunch has reported, that CRED has held talks to invest in other fintech startups.
CRED recently invested $5 million in CredAvenue, which recently unveiled a $90 million Series A funding, and is in talks to back fintech startup Uni at a valuation of over $300 million, TechCrunch reported.