Subscribe

CRED’s operating revenue soars to $168 million, up 255% from previous year

  • Indian fintech startup CRED reported a 255% increase in operating revenue to $168.1 million in the financial year ending March, with a 10% reduction in losses to $125.7 million.
  • The company’s expansion into e-commerce, wealth management, and lending offerings, along with a 77% surge in total payment value on its platform, contributed to the growth.
  • CRED, which processes a third of all credit card payments in India, also reduced its marketing and business promotion expenses by 27% and lowered its customer acquisition cost.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0