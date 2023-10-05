CRED’s operating revenue soars to $168 million, up 255% from previous year

- Indian fintech startup CRED reported a 255% increase in operating revenue to $168.1 million in the financial year ending March, with a 10% reduction in losses to $125.7 million.
- The company’s expansion into e-commerce, wealth management, and lending offerings, along with a 77% surge in total payment value on its platform, contributed to the growth.
- CRED, which processes a third of all credit card payments in India, also reduced its marketing and business promotion expenses by 27% and lowered its customer acquisition cost.