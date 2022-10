The startup claims to have a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors onboard. Rario says it has sold over 150,000 NFTs to sports fans.

Rario co-founder Ankit Wadhwa believes, Tendulkar’s investment is a testament to their vision of “making fandom more accessible”. Tendulkar will also exclusively offer his own digital collectibles on the platform.