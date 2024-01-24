Cricket NFT platform Rario to launch new product following shutdown

- Rario, a cricket NFT platform, is shutting down its current product and launching a new one in March, following the departure of its co-founders and many employees.
- The company cited industry headwinds, a crash in the NFT sector, and management failures as reasons for not meeting expectations, and has put a new management team in place.
- Rario, which spent significantly more than it earned in FY23 and wrote off NFTs worth Rs 458 crore, assures customers that their wallet cash balances are safe and withdrawable until March 31, 2024.