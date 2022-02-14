Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to launch his NFT collection

- Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to launch his own non-fungible tokens in partnership with the world’s first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform Rario.
- The fast bowler’s fans will be able to treasure some of their favourite cricketer’s most cherished moments in the form of NFTs. Kumar came into prominence as a young cricketing prodigy who dismissed the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar for his first-ever duck in domestic world-class cricket.
- He has joined the league of cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Gawaskar, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Shafali Varma, M Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Quinton de Kock.
