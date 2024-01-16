Crisis in higher education: Why universities still matter

‘Universities matter tremendously to our world. They matter tremendously to everybody in the country and they’re obviously in some state of sort of crisis right now.’ – Marc Andreessen

Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen dissect the current state of higher education. They take an in-depth look at universities, discussing their historical evolution, multifaceted roles, challenges they face and potential future changes.

Table of Contents

Universities: Significant but Challenged

Universities are remarkably important to society, playing key roles such as providing quality education, shaping public policies, fostering research and producing influential graduates.

However, they’re currently facing a crisis due to various structural and societal factors.

‘American universities in particular are, to a large extent, the envy of the world. It’s really been an amazing system and produced an awful lot of good.’ – Ben Horowitz

Evolution of Universities

Over centuries, universities have evolved into complex entities offering more than just academics.

This transformation has been influenced by different models including religious institutions, classical humanities education and technical training.

The evolution of Harvard University exemplifies these shifts.