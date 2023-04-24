Criticisms over User Privacy and Accuracy Emerge for Snapchat’s My AI Chatbot

  • Criticisms have emerged regarding user privacy and accuracy for Snapchat’s My AI Chatbot.
  • Many users have alleged that the bot claims not to have access to their personal information, yet it knows everything.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

The smartest newsletter, partly written by AI.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals