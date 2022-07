The number of crypto ATMs had a significant drop in Q2 2022 as the number of installations went down to 1,600 machines from 2,362. This drop was a considerable 32.26% decline.

The year 2022 started with 34,370 crypto ATMs. By the end of Q1, there were approximately 36,732 crypto ATMs. But during the closure of Q2, there were just 37,642 ATMs.