Crypto ban in India will encourage non-state players : BACC

IAMAI believes a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies will encourage non-state players thereby leading to more unlawful usage of such currencies.
- Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), of Internet and Mobile Association of India, said in a statement that supported the use of cryptocurrencies only as an asset.
- BACC added it had listed several negative outcomes of a ban such as zero accountability and traceability of the origin and end usage of the cryptocurrencies; besides a complete evasion of taxes.