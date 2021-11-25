    Crypto ban in India will encourage non-state players : BACC

    crypto-banned-shutterstock_714440392

     

    • IAMAI believes a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies will encourage non-state players thereby leading to more unlawful usage of such currencies.

    • Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), of Internet and Mobile Association of India, said in a statement that supported the use of cryptocurrencies only as an asset.
    • BACC added it had listed several negative outcomes of a ban such as zero accountability and traceability of the origin and end usage of the cryptocurrencies; besides a complete evasion of taxes.
    [Via]
