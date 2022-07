Italian regulators have given Crypto.com the go-ahead to offer its services in the Mediterranean nation, which the business says is in line with its mission of “building lasting growth in the region.”

Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), the country of Italy’s principal anti-money laundering regulator, officially registered and authorized Crypto.com on Tuesday. The approval effectively allows Crypto.com to provide its products and services to Italian customers.