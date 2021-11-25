Home News Crypto creates no big risk to economy so far according to Bank of Canada official
- Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin do not pose any significant risk to the financial system at their current level of adoption, according to Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry.
- Canada has also been a popular spot for global crypto miners, ranking the fourth-largest nation in terms of hash rate according to Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index as of August 2021.
- Despite progressive crypto development and adoption, the Bank of Canada has expressed some skepticism about crypto before.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.