Crypto exchange Coinbase analytics program, Coinbase Tracer, will provide the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) with data about crypto users, including their “historical geo tracking data” and transaction history, according to a contract obtained by watchdog group Tech Inquiry.

The contract adds detail to what was previously known about the three-year deal between the crypto exchange and ICE, the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).