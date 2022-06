Crypto exchanges FTX, Deribit and BitMEX have liquidated Three Arrows Capital’s positions over the past week after the crypto hedge fund known as 3AC failed to meet margin calls, three people familiar with the matter told The Block.

As a result, Singapore-based 3AC owes about $6 million to BitMEX, said one of the people. Another source described the impact on FTX as “tiny” and said Deribit, which counts 3AC among its investors, had only taken a “small” hit.