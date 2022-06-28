Crypto Exchange FTX May Acquire Trading Platform Robinhood, Report Suggests

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly considering an acquisition of the trading platform Robinhood. Sources close to the situation told Bloomberg that FTX is still weighing the possibility and hasn’t yet made an offer.

When asked about the possible buyout, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stated that the company currently isn’t in the process of trying to acquire Robinhood. “We are excited about Robinhood’s business prospects and potential ways we could partner with them,” Bankman-Fried said in a statement to Bloomberg.