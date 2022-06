Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has withdrawn from talks to offer a jersey patch to the MLB outfit Los Angeles Angels, according to a New York Post report citing sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

FTX, which first entered the sports industry in April last year with a 19-year $135 million deal with the NBA’s Miami Heat to rename the team’s home venue to FTX Arena, signed a sponsorship deal with the Wizards-as well as with the NHL’s Washington Capitals-in December.