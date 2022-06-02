Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Staff, Preparing for Crypto Winter

  • Gemini Trust Co. is laying off 10% of staff in an effort to help the firm weather “crypto winter,” billionaire brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, President and CEO, announced on Thursday.
  • The brothers reaffirmed that they believe the “crypto revolution” is well underway, but said that its current trajectory has forced them to reevaluate the size of their workforce.
  • On Thursday morning, Gemini was the ninth-largest spot crypto exchange, according to CoinMarketCap, having seen $125 million in volume over the past day.

