Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Staff, Preparing for Crypto Winter

- Gemini Trust Co. is laying off 10% of staff in an effort to help the firm weather “crypto winter,” billionaire brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, President and CEO, announced on Thursday.
- The brothers reaffirmed that they believe the “crypto revolution” is well underway, but said that its current trajectory has forced them to reevaluate the size of their workforce.
- On Thursday morning, Gemini was the ninth-largest spot crypto exchange, according to CoinMarketCap, having seen $125 million in volume over the past day.
