India’s crypto business has already been battered by high taxes, payment processors blocking exchanges, falling trading volumes, and a worldwide bear market.

Despite all of the preceding obstacles, cryptocurrency exchanges have seen an increase in trade volume recently. The 24-hour total volume of $152,250,490 for Giottus was recorded on July 13. In addition, Bitbns, CoinDCX, and WazirX, other exchanges, have also seen a rapid surge.