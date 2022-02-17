Crypto is a ‘Disease’: Charlie Munger

- “I’m proud of the fact I’ve avoided it… it’s like some venereal disease,” Munger, 98, said about Bitcoin at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp.
- “We’ve already got a digital currency, that’s called a bank account,” Munger said, adding that he believes people only adopted crypto because of its usefulness in illegal activities like extortion, kidnapping and tax evasion.
- For that reason, Munger “admire[s] the Chinese” for banning cryptocurrencies, adding that “they were right” while the U.S. has been “wrong” to allow them and should implement a similar ban “immediately.”
[Via]