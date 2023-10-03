Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s $8 billion fraud trial begins

- Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and ex-CEO of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, stands trial for allegedly masterminding one of the largest financial frauds in U.S. history.
- Bankman-Fried is accused of misusing billions of dollars of customer money for personal purchases and to cover bad bets made at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.
- The trial, which could result in a conviction of over 100 years in prison, is expected to last up to six weeks and will include testimonies from Bankman-Fried’s top deputies at FTX and Alameda.