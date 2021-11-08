Crypto Rally Lifts Ether To New Record, Bitcoin To Near 3-week High

HomeNewsCrypto Rally Lifts Ether To New Record, Bitcoin To Near 3-week High
Bitcoin was last up about 3% at $65,121 and ether, which underpins the ethereum network, sat at a record top of $4,711.
Bitcoin rose to a two-and-a-half-week peak on Monday and ether climbed to a fresh record as cryptocurrencies ride higher on a wave of momentum, flows, favourable news, and inflation fears.
Ether is up 57% since the start of October and bitcoin about 50% as investors have cheered last month’s launch of a U.S. futures-based bitcoin exchange-traded fund and sought exposure to an asset class sometimes regarded as an inflation hedge.