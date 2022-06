To discourage crypto scammers from targeting unsuspecting investors, the UAE Public Prosecution has recently announced its decision to punish them with fines of up to $136,124 USD (AED 500,000) and jail terms.

The UAE Public Prosecution is on a mission to increase awareness about the latest laws in the country, and it has issued several similar warnings in the past. UAE aspires to become a global crypto hub, and it needs a strong legislature to attract innovators and investors alike.