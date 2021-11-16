    Cryptocurrencies should be regulated rather than banned : Parliament panel members & experts

    • At a parliamentary panel meeting Monday on issues related to cryptofinance, a majority of industry experts and MPs spoke against banning cryptocurrency but stressed the need for regulation.
    • The parliamentary panel members also want to know the government’s stand on cryptocurrency.
    • The MP added that members also felt that there is a need to ensure that cryptocurrencies are not used illegally or for money laundering.
