Cryptocurrencies should be regulated rather than banned : Parliament panel members & experts
- At a parliamentary panel meeting Monday on issues related to cryptofinance, a majority of industry experts and MPs spoke against banning cryptocurrency but stressed the need for regulation.
- The parliamentary panel members also want to know the government’s stand on cryptocurrency.
- The MP added that members also felt that there is a need to ensure that cryptocurrencies are not used illegally or for money laundering.
