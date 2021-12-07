    Cryptocurrency exchange suspended over army coin dispute with boy band BTS

    • Singapore’s regulator has suspended Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange that got into a dispute after promoting the digital currency Army Coin, named after the South Korean boy band BTS’s followers, the Financial Times reported.
    • Bitget, a sponsor of Italian football team Juventus, advertised Army Coin as a way to provide lifetime financial support to BTS members.
    • BTS’s agency Hybe said late October the coin has no connection with BTS and threatened to take legal action.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.