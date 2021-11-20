HomeNewsCryptocurrency have the potential to destabilise Nations: Hillary Clinton
Cryptocurrency have the potential to destabilise Nations: Hillary Clinton
With governments across the globe facing a host of new challenges like disinformation, artificial intelligence, and more, the former Secretary of State highlighted how non-state actors could pursue this for their personal, malicious goals.
Cryptocurrencies have the potential to weaken and debilitate entire nations in due course of time, said Hillary Clinton
Clinton mentioned, “One more area that I hope nation-states start paying greater attention to is the rise of cryptocurrency “