    Cryptocurrency have the potential to destabilise Nations: Hillary Clinton

    • With governments across the globe facing a host of new challenges like disinformation, artificial intelligence, and more, the former Secretary of State highlighted how non-state actors could pursue this for their personal, malicious goals.
    • Cryptocurrencies have the potential to weaken and debilitate entire nations in due course of time, said Hillary Clinton
    • Clinton mentioned, “One more area that I hope nation-states start paying greater attention to is the rise of cryptocurrency “
